Mo. Gov. Eric Greitens stops at RoKC to chat with owner in his quest to create more job opportunities for veterans

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Governor Eric Greitens made a stop in the metro Wednesday at a small business owned by a veteran.

Gov. Greitens chose to visit RoKC, a rock climbing gym in North Kansas City, because he said he wants to create more opportunities for veterans to start their own businesses.

The gym, which sits at Howell Street and 15th Avenue, is owned by Andrew Potter and his brother, Frank. Potter came up with the idea for the business while he was on his second tour in Afghanistan.

The governor told Fox 4 he believes the best way to help other veterans open their own business is to first hear from Potter who has been successful in his recent business venture.

Greitens, a Navy veteran, says he knows how challenging it can be to return from service and go back to work.