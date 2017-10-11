Motorcyclist killed in crash on 169 was husband and father of two, son born only weeks ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro family is mourning the loss of a 42-year-old father of two, killed in a crash Sunday afternoon.

Mike Cannady and his best friend were riding their motorcycles on 169 Highway South. As they approached Briarcliff, police say Cannady bumped into another car, hit the guardrail and flew off the bike into an embankment. Cannady died at the scene.

Melanie and Mike Cannady were about to celebrate his birthday and mark 15 years together. But after Sunday’s deadly crash, Melanie says things are now strangely quiet. She’s looking to her family and the community for support during this incredibly difficult time.

Melanie Cannady is thankful for a beautiful, healthy little boy and 6-year-old daughter Michaela. Her son, Matthew, was born just three weeks ago.

“He loved his kids. He was a great father. He loved his daughter a lot,” Melanie Cannady said.

Her heart is crushed that her precious little boy will never get the chance to know his daddy.

“Matthew looks just like his dad. His sister also looks exactly like him. So every time I see her, I see him. I just keep thinking every time that at least I have a piece of him left,” said Melanie.

Mike was a stay-at-home dad who loved music and motorcycles. Melanie works as a nurse. When she got the call about his crash, she just wanted to help heal him somehow.

“I was like, just try. My first instinct was to go out there and help, but I knew it was too late,” Melanie said.

She’s now staying with her parents, saying their family’s home is uncomfortably quiet without Mike around.

“There’s a lot of things he did that could make me mad, but right now, I would do anything to have it. I don’t care what it was. I miss him a lot,” Melanie said.

As she grieves, her beautiful kids are giving her comfort, along with the community’s support. A Go Fund Me page her sister put up, has already raised more than $6,000.

“It means a lot. We don’t have life insurance because of a clerical error. So I appreciate anybody whether I know them or not, anything helps,” said Melanie.

If you’d like to help the family, click on this link.

There’s also a benefit motorcycle ride planned for this weekend. It starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cuzzy’s Place in Sugar Creek. Donations of cash, diapers, wipes, and toys are welcome.

Mike’s family is planning for a cremation, then celebration of life in the Kansas City area later this month. His remains will be interred alongside family members at a cemetery in Arkansas.