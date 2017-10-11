North Kansas City Hospital hosting Mammo Night to make getting your annual screening easier and more enjoyable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Doctors say one in eight women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime, so this week North Kansas City Hospital is making it easier for women in the area to get their screenings.

On Thursday, they will host Mammo Night. It will run from 3:30 to 8 p.m. at North Kansas City Hospital.

Doctors say an important part of fighting cancer is early detection. So the event is free for anyone over the age of 40 who needs their annual screening and has no current breast problems or issue history of cancer.

In addition to mammogram screenings, radiologists will be on site to answer questions about the disease. There will also be entertainment and prizes for the whole family.

Thousands of women may be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society. The organization estimates 40,000 of those women will die from the disease.

So tell your mom, sister or best friend and click here to get your tickets.