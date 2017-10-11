Oak Park Mall joins list of retailers closing on Thanksgiving

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Oak Park Mall announced Wednesday that they will be closed on Thanksgiving.

The mall will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24 for those wanting to participate in Black Friday shopping.

“The support that we received last year when we made this decision was overwhelmingly positive,” said Stephen Lebovitz, President and CEO, CBL Properties, “It is based on this feedback from our retail partners, employees of CBL and retailers at our properties, as well as the customers in our markets that we made the decision to again close our centers on Thanksgiving Day.”

According to the statement from the mall, department stores, movie theaters, restaurants, and retailers with exterior mall entrances will have the option to open their stores on Thursday. Stores that require access through common area of the mall will be closed until the mall reopens.

Just last week Legends Outlets announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving as well. They too will reopen at 6 a.m. the next day.