Silver Alert: Independence police searching for missing 88-year-old Wesley Mattonen

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police on Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for missing 88-year-old Wesley I. Mattonen.

Independence Police said Mattonen suffers from Alzheimer’s, and left his home at on E. 39th Terrace near S. Crysler Avenue in Independence at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

His family said he was angry when he left, and may be en route to the following locations in Independence: Aldi grocery store, Genesis gym, or Costco. He also made comments about traveling to Minnesota.

Mattonen is described as a white male, age 88, 5-foot-9, 135 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, beige cargo pants, and black shoes. He was driving a brown 2009 Toyota Tacoma with Mo. license plates 3HM705.

Anyone seeing Mattonen or his vehicle should immediately call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency, or call Independence Police Department at (816) 325-7258.