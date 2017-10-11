Thousands reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of Facebook and Instagram users reported they were having issues with the social media platforms Wednesday.

According to Down Detector, nearly 12,000 people have said they are having issues with the social media sites. About 41 percent reported that they experienced a total blackout, 36 percent said they were unable to login and 22 percent reported they could not access the Facebook app.

Down Detector also says nearly 2,500 Instagram users have reported that they’re having issues with the popular photo sharing service. About 51 percent said they are having issues with their news feed, while 25 percent say they are having trouble logging in. Also 23 percent have reported issues with the platform’s website.

The outage map on Down Detector’s website shows that the issues are not limited to the U.S.