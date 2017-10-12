3 KC area companies hosting job fairs to fill open positions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- If you're in the market for a new job, gather your resume and put on your best outfit because a few Kansas City area businesses are hosting job fairs Thursday.

From dispatchers to grocery store associates, there is a wide variety of occupations to pursue.

Aldi, the grocery store, will be hiring at two locations including Lawrence and Olathe. You must be at least 18 years old to apply for these jobs. Those fairs run from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Amazon Hallcon is also hiring for their Lenexa location. They are specifically looking for drivers. Pay is $12 per hour and dispatcher pay $13 per hour. They request that applicants have at least six months of experience or be trainable. That will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Silverstein Eye Centers Arena is also hiring for part-time and season positions. The arena is home to the Missouri Mavericks and the Comets. They have a variety of positions including kitchen workers and security to box office attendants. Click here to learn more.

Below are the addresses for each job fair.