Day after KC Mayor Sly James pulls stunt to draw Amazon’s new hq to KC, he explains his decision on the Morning Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City is working to become the new home for Amazon. Last month the shipping company announced it was looking for a location for its second headquarters.

About 100 cities across North America are trying to get in on the gig, which is prompting leaders all over the country to be creative when it comes to bidding.

Mayor Sly James pulled his own stunt Wednesday, and he joined Fox 4 Thursday to talk more about the 'KC 5 Stars' program, an online campaign to attract the retail giant as the company looks for a city to establish its second headquarters.

“Mayor Sly James, known for his social media savvy, recently purchased 1,000 items on Amazon.com. But here’s the kicker: within each product review, Mayor James tells Kansas City’s story, using a stat, fact or story about his city,” the mayor’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

Mayor James told Fox 4 during his visit that this is a regional effort, although he'd like to see Amazon come specifically come to Kansas City, Mo.

Watch the video above for more from the mayor.

See the mayor’s reviews at KC5Stars.com.