× KU and MU discussing joint ‘event’ that fans hope is basketball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou fans and KU fans are buzzing with the unconfirmed news that the two athletic programs are discussing a charity exhibition basketball game that would benefit victims of recent hurricanes.

When FOX 4 reached out to representatives at the universities, neither would confirm a basketball game, but did say they were in talks about ‘an event’.

“We are in talks with Kansas for an event but it would be premature to get into the details at this time,” said Patrick Crawford, Mizzou Basketball’s sports information director.

In 2012, KU coach Bill Self made it clear he had no interest in playing the new SEC team.

“Hey, they’re going on to their bigger and better things, but when they chose to do that, that means they’re leaving behind Kansas,” Self said. “And K-State. And Iowa State, or whoever else. I guarantee you they don’t feel any different than I do.”