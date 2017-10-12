Local organization Christmas in October pairs thousands of volunteers with homeowners who need help making repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- It may only be October, but some local folks are already celebrating Christmas.

At 17th and Quindaro, a local non-profit organization "Christmas in October" stepped up Thursday up to help those in need.

The organization's goal is to match volunteers with homeowners who could use a helping hand.

The much-needed work always happens the second week or weekend of the month. This year nearly 7,000 volunteers will repair nearly 300 homes. All are owned by low-income, elderly, disabled or veterans.

The group says they're always looking for donations including money, supplies and volunteers.

Their annual event day is Saturday, Oct. 14.

When this month's activities wrap up, they say they'll start planning for next year.