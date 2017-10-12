Mom says metro middle school fight happened in front of teacher who failed to intervene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A middle school fight between two girls was caught on camera and a parent said says she can’t get any answers from administrators. The mother said a teacher is seen standing there and letting the fight escalate.

Precy Smith cries every time she watches the video on her phone. Wiping tears, she said, “It’s sickening. No kid should have to go through that. It breaks my heart. It really does. I tear up.”

She said the video is of two Central Middle School girls fighting. Smith said one of the girls was suspended last week for punching Smith’s daughter; in the video, that girl is seen fighting someone else on her first day back. Smith’s daughter was suspended too for last week’s fight, but the mother is concerned the cycle continues.

“When I said something to the principal about it, [she said] ‘Well I could lose my job for that.’ You’re worried about your job? My daughter could’ve lost her eye. It’s sad,” Smith said.

The mother of seven called the school after her kids came home with Friday’s video and a second video of a fight on a school bus.

“These kids are on the bus fighting and there’s kids recording and all she’s yelling is, ‘I’m going to write you up.’ No, you pull the bus over, you call the police, or whatever you need to do to make sure these kids’ safety is on point,” said Smith.

Smith said she’s tried speaking with a handful of school officials and was hung up on by an administrator.

“You just don’t know. I’m in a little bitty box with no help. Nobody I can turn to,” she said.

Smith said she’s concerned a teacher is seen standing there, even backing up. Smith said no letter went home to parents, and she feels protocol should include parent notification.

“I went online and read through everything and it tells you a lot about what you need to do and what your steps need to be as far as parents, teachers, administrators,” the mom said.

FOX 4 tried emailing and calling the district several times, including a message to Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell. FOX 4 wanted the district to answer how is continued bad behavior addressed? Do letters go home to parents to let them know an incident happened? What is a teacher’s role if a fight breaks out. As of Thursday afternoon, the district had not responded.

“If they don’t want to move forward and try to do something better to help these kids to grow better as adults, a lot of kids are going to go down. It’s sad,” Smith said.