New billboard installed along popular St. Louis highway will ring every time a child completes chemo

ST. LOUIS -- A billboard just installed along a popular highway in St. Louis will allow the community to celebrate each time a child completes chemotherapy, according to KTVI.

The one-of-a-kind billboard sitting at I-44 and Big Bend Road has a 12-foot tall bell and says, "Childhood wins another round against cancer."

KTVI says when a child rings the bell at Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children's Hospital, a staff member will use a phone app to trigger the bell on the billboard to ring simultaneously.

It is estimated that five to 10 children will get to ring the bell each month and celebrate their victory.

So if you find yourself driving along I-44, roll down your window and listen for the bell. If you hear it ring, know that a very brave child just finished chemo and is one step closer to beating cancer.