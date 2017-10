Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. -- Three senior citizens from the McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff living community crossed a big item off of their bucket lists when they went sky diving.

Mary Lou Vest, 90, Zenie Heying, 87, and Joe Azzarelli, 84, all took the leap on Thursday afternoon with members of the Falcon Skydiving Team.

It was a jump that they all had been waiting a lifetime to do and they were able to do it in front of friends and family.