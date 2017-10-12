KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Volunteers from Spirit Halloween stores are donating new costumes to patients at Children's Mercy Hospital. In the video, FOX 4 photojournalist Ron Kirsch shows us there's an extra gift for the parents, too.
‘Spirit Halloween’ donates dozens of costumes to kids at Children’s Mercy Hospital
-
After surpassing fundraising goal, two doctors at Children’s Mercy Hospital let kids battling cancer shave their heads
-
Halloween ideas for parents with kids who are too little to trick or treat
-
Local 2-year-old and her family collected more than 300 pounds of pop tabs to benefit Ronald McDonald House
-
Man describes new FDA-approved gene therapy for leukemia that changed his life
-
Family mourns 9-year-old with so much potential killed in crash as suspect fled officers
-
-
Doctors say it’s time to start thinking about getting a flu shot
-
12-year-old Raytown boy tells neighbor his grandpa called him a liar, said something about Google Maps then stabbed him
-
Little girl shot on the playground by another child making remarkable progress
-
You’re invited to help Sporting KC celebrate their big win
-
While mourning the loss of one daughter, KCMO family holds on to hope their other daughter will recover after crash
-
-
Blue Valley School District partners with Children’s Mercy to bring social workers to students
-
Metro family feels violated after thief swipes costly medications for boy with epilepsy
-
Psychiatrist holds forum about practical ways to address difficult topic of teen suicide