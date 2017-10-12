KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Our FOX 4 Hy-Vee Team of the Week is one of a dozen teams from the metro who will play in the girls golf state championships next Monday. In the video, FOX 4's Jason Lamb has the full report about Blue Valley West Golf.
Team of the Week: Blue Valley West Golf
-
FOX 4 Blue Chips: Blue Valley North’s Miles Emery
-
FOX 4 Team of the Week: Blue Springs Cross Country
-
FOX 4 Game of the Week: Lee’s Summit West vs. Park Hill
-
Blue Valley Southwest team rallies around receiver whose family lost everything in house fire
-
FOX 4 Blue Chips: Park Hill’s Devin Haney
-
-
With Kansas high school football set to kickoff, Blue Valley Coach Driskell’s memory looms large
-
Chiefs rename KS High School Coach of the Year award in honor of late Blue Valley coach Eric Driskell
-
Blue Springs South football players spend part of offseason tackling volunteer mission in Jamaica
-
Up-and-coming golf star from Overland Park qualifies for U.S. Girls Junior Nationals
-
Sporting KC star Matt Besler makes dream of girls soccer at Eudora High School a reality
-
-
FOX 4 Blue Chips: Lee’s Summit West’s Mario Goodrich
-
Determined metro teenager who is a gifted writer quickly becomes published author
-
Team of the Week: Lee’s Summit North Softball