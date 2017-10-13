Avid bike riders rejoice as crews put final touches on bike lanes in downtown KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's a grand day on Grand, Friday.

The city is celebrating some improvements along one of the busiest boulevards downtown. New bike lanes now stretch from the River Market to 20th Street.

This project has been in the works since 2011 and finally wrapped up Friday morning.

About three weeks ago crews started striping new the lanes from the River Market to 20th Street. Sity leaders helped paint the final bike symbol on the pavement to mark the official completion.

This is the first of a two-phase project. The second phase will continue in the spring.

Some avid bike riders were on hand for the celebration. They told Fox 4 they're thrilled with the new lanes.

"I live downtown and I ride frequently to the plaza, so for me, riding on Grand as one of my routes and I've had to share a lane with traffic before," C.T. Thongklin said. "As of today, it's nice to have a dedicated bike lane on Grand which makes me feel a little safer knowing that I don't have any cars that will be driving in my lane that I'll have to share with."