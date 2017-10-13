Cooking up fall flavor with Karli Ritter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roasted Acorn Squash Soup

Ingredients:

2 acorn squash, halved and seeded

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 large sweet onion, chopped

3 1/2 cups chicken stock

1/4 cup heavy cream

kosher salt and white pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

2. Put squash into a baking dish with the cut side down.

3. Bake in preheated oven until the flesh of the squash is easily pricked with a fork, about 45 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool until squash can be handled. Scoop flesh into a bowl and set aside.

4. Melt butter in a pot over medium heat. Cook onion, in melted butter until soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Pour chicken stock into the pot; add the squash.

5. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes.

6. Pour mixture into a blender no more than half full. Cover with a kitchen towel and hold lid down; Puree in batches until smooth and return to pot.

Stir cream into the blended soup; season with salt and pepper. Thin the soup with water if desired.

Sous Vide Grilled “Tomahawk Chop”

2 ½ -3lb Ribeye Steak, Long rib bone in (I purchased at Sam’s)

Kosher Salt and Coarse pepper to season

You will need a Sous Vide “circulator” or a Convection Steam Oven for a constantly controlled temperature. This process is worth the time, as it produces a piece of meat cooked perfectly to the temp you set, never overcooks!

How It's Done:

1. Preheat water bath somewhere between 130-140°F (54.5-60°C) I chose 136°F (57.8°C).

2. Season Steak on all sides with rub.

3. Seal Steak in vacuum bag.

4. Cook for 2-3 hours, I do 3 hours for a steak this large.

5. Remove from pouch, sear or grill on all sides for 1-2 minutes per side. It will brown very easily!

6. Slice and Enjoy!

Caramel Apple Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

• 8 cups cubed day-old bread

• 6 eggs

• 2 cups milk

• 2 cups heavy whipping cream

• 1 ½ cups sugar

• 2 cups sliced apples or apple pie filling

• 3 teaspoons vanilla extract

• 1/2 teaspoons salt

• Caramel sauce to garnish

Directions:

1. Place bread cubes in a greased 13x9-in. baking dish. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, cream, sugar, vanilla and salt. Pour evenly over bread. Let soak for several hours before baking. Add the apples and push down in the custard mix.

2. Preheat oven to 300°. Place pan over a larger pan with warm water. Bake for 1 hour, or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Let cool for 30 minutes before cutting. Drizzle with caramel sauce to decorate!

3. May be prepared a day before, cut cool, and reheated in dish or microwave at service time.

