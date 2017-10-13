Eddie Izzard’s hilarious historical breakdown of Queen Victoria and her royal family

Comedian Eddie Izzard continues to transform into a serious actor. He stars in "Victoria and Abdul" opposite Academy Award winner Dame Judi Dench. In the movie he plays Bertie, Prince of Wales. He talked to Fox 4's Shawn Edwards at the Toronto International Film Festival about his role while delivering a funny monologue about Queen Victoria and her royal family.