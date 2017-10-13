Healthy fall treats for everyday or special occasions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Fall is in full swing, and pumpkin-flavored treats are everywhere we look. Unfortunately, some of the delicious snacks can be packed with sugar and ingredients that will leave us feeling sluggish. Fitness instructor and wellness coach, Jenn Marasco shared three of her favorite recipes that are full of that pumpkin flavor along with nutrients.

Sweet potato power smoothie

Ingredients:

1 small sweet potato baked

1 banana

1 TB flax seed

1 cup almond milk

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice

Directions:

Cook and cool potato, add all ingredients to blender, add ice, blend!!

Pumpkin protein cookies

Ingredients:

2/3 pumpkin puree

1/2 cup smooth almond butter

1 egg whisked

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 scoop of protein powder (vanilla)

1 TB pumpkin pie spice

1/2 ts cinnamon

1/2 ts baking soda

pinch salt

Chocolate chips (Optional or nuts)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees 2. Add all ingredients in bowl and mix well until combined. 3. Use a cookie scoop or tablespoon to scoop out batter and place on a parchment paper lined baking sheet. 4. The batter should make 16-18 cookies.

Pumpkin popcorn mix

Ingredients:

9 cups of popcorn

1 TB of pumpkin pie spice

1/2 Tb of cinnamon

1 TB of sugar or stevia (optional)

Coconut oil cooking spray

1 cup Raisins

5 oz Pecans

Directions:

Mix spices together. Then add spices to other mixes ingredients