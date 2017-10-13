Is “Marshall” magisterial? “The Foreigner” alienating? “Professor Marston?” “Happy Death Day?” Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- What's the verdict on the new film about famed jurist Thurgood Marshall? Russ and Shawn fill us in on that courtroom drama as well as the latest action flick from Jackie Chan, a comic book origin story and a time travel/horror flick.

1) MARSHALL (PG-13)

Open Road

“Marshall” is not a biopic about America’s first black Supreme Court justice, Thurgood Marshall. It’s a courtroom drama about one Connecticut case that the famed jurist worked on in his early days as a lawyer for the NAACP. Chadwick Boseman plays the brash young Marshall who manipulates a local Jewish lawyer, played by Josh Gad, into defending the accused, played by Sterling K. Brown. The production is handsome, the actors are fine and its heart is in the right place. But in its execution, “Marshall” is standard courtroom fare.

Shawn says, “’Marshall’ is important. It's a deeply profound experience. Director Reginald Hudlin delivers a fresh perspective with this first-rate film that is both tremendously thought-provoking and highly entertaining.”

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) THE FOREIGNER (R)

STX Films

RUSS

Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan star in "The Foreigner," a dark revenge thriller. Chan plays a London restauranteur whose life is upended by a terrorist act. Brosnan is a Belfast politico who may or may not be on the up and up. There's plenty of action for fans of the genre, but this is only for those who can look past the movie's plot deficiencies.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

3) PROFESSOR MARSTON AND THE WONDER WOMEN (R)

Anapurna Pictures

This film tells the unusual true story about the Harvard psychology professor who created Wonder Woman.

Shawn calls it, “Experimental and interesting.”

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

4) HAPPY DEATH DAY (PG-13)

Universal

“Happy Death Day” is what “Groundhog Day” might have looked like if it was a horror movie.

Shawn says, “It’s more fun than it has any business being. And it has a really cool concept although it’s not scary at all.”

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) EX LIBRIS: THE NEW YORK PUBLIC LIBRARY (Not rated)

RUSS

“Ex Libris: The New York Public Library” is the latest documentary from the famed filmmaker Fredrick Wiseman, known for his ‘fly-on-the-wall’ approach. Early in the film, one library official says, “The access to information is the fundamental solution, over time, to inequality.” That pretty much sums of the theme of this sincere, if excessively long documentary.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

Also opening this week, “Lucky” is a comic drama that features the final performance of the late actor Harry Dean Stanton. “The Pathological Optimist” is a documentary about the anti-vaccine doctor Andrew Wakefield. “Brawl in Cell Block 99” is a violent prison movie starring Vince Vaughn. “M.F.A.” is a rape drama starring Francesca Eastwood, daughter of Clint.

