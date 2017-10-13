Jackson County Deputies searching for man who crashed into deputy’s car, then fled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County deputies are looking for a man who hit a deputy’s vehicle and then took off early Friday morning.

It started in midtown at 39th and Main around 3:15 a.m.

The Jackson County DUI unit was working in the area near the CVS when the suspect drove by and hit a deputy’s car. The deputy was not in his vehicle but was working an issue in the parking lot.

The suspect took off northbound at a high rate of speed ending up bailing and leaving the truck at 36th and Baltimore.

Deputies ran after the suspect but lost him after he jumped over a 6-foot tall metal fence.

Authorities tell Fox 4 they know who the man is because he left his passport in the truck and he has at least one county warrant.

Deputies are still trying to determine who the truck belongs to because the license plate is registered to a car rental company.

The deputy was not hurt, and there is no significant damage to his vehicle.