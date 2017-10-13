× Judge sets free KCK man convicted of double murder, after deciding trial evidence was bad

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A judge set aside the conviction of a Kansas City, Kan., man convicted of double murder and who has already served 23 years behind bars. LaMonte McIntyre is now a free man. He will not face a new trial.

The judge began hearing evidence Thursday in McIntyre’s case. He was 17-years-old when he was arrested in 1994 and spent the last 23 years behind bars for a double murder he says he didn’t commit.

The unusual hearing for LaMonte McIntyre took place at the Wyandotte County Courthouse. A retired chief judge from Hays, Kan., heard the evidence.

Attorneys for the Midwest Innocence Project say they have spent seven years investigating McIntyre’s case.

A court convicted McIntyre, 41, of killing Donald Ewing, 34, and Doniel Quinn, 21, in April of 1994. Both men were shot to death as they sat inside a car.

The Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity rallied in support of McIntyre’s release Thursday morning, claiming that the case against him is built on false testimony, the product of police coercion.

“Just looking through the documents and things like that, there’s definitely seems like there was some foul play in the investigation that led up to the incarceration of Lamonte McIntyre,” said Tarence Maddox, a former Unified Government commissioner. “It’s only right that the community comes out and supports or stands with the family at a time like this, if there’s been injustices that have been dealt through the courts.”

During this hearing, witnesses recanted their testimony against McIntyre, claiming that they lied under pressure from KCK police to falsely identify him as the murderer.

On Thursday morning a relative of the victims’ testified that she notified the prosecutor that a witness told her she was lying, but nothing was done about it.

This hearing also raised questions about the actions of a KCK police detective, who’s now retired, and the prosecutor of the case.

