KU coach Bill Self says MU vs. KU basketball game is ‘going to happen’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While we await an official announcement of approval from the NCAA, KU basketball coach Bill Self announced at Media Day Friday afternoon that the rumored charity basketball game between Kansas and Missouri is ‘going to happen.’

“The opportunity to make an impact on those suffering as result of the hurricanes, through the game of basketball, is a great opportunity for our program,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “How can we raise money to send to others? To me that trumped everything else that we could possibly do.”

Proceeds from the game, which is supposed to be played on Sunday, Oct. 22 at Sprint Center, will help victims of recent nature disasters.

The KU Athletic website says the charity event will be called ‘Showdown for Relief’. They hope to raise $1 million for disaster relief efforts in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

According to the website, the two schools will split the approximately 18,000 seats in Sprint Center. The game will not be on TV or streamed, but it will be on each school’s radio network. Click here for ticket information.

The NCAA still needs to approve a waiver that will allow Mizzou and Kansas’ basketball teams to play each other on a neutral site. The NCAA doesn’t allow Division I teams to play exhibition games against each other, advertised practice scrimmages or games on neutral court in the preseason. So the teams need a waiver to do this.

News of the game sent the local sports fans buzzing Thursday afternoon.

The teams haven’t met on the basketball court since Missouri left the Big 12 in 2012, that’s when, KU coach Bill Self made it clear he had no interest in playing the new SEC team.

“Hey, they’re going on to their bigger and better things, but when they chose to do that, that means they’re leaving behind Kansas,” Self said. “And K-State. And Iowa State, or whoever else. I guarantee you they don’t feel any different than I do.”

KU won that last match after storming back from a 19-point second-half deficit to win 87-86 in overtime.

Mizzou opens its 2017 regular season schedule against Iowa State in Columbia on November 10.

The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 172-95, and won eight of the last 10 games between the schools.

The teams last met in Kansas City in the final of the 1997 Big 12 tournament at Kemper Arena, KU won 87-60. In 23 Kansas City matchups, KU holds 17-6 advantage.

FOX 4 will provide ticket information as soon as its released.