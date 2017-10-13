× Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs says he wants to buy the entire NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs says he wants to buy the NFL– not just one team, but the entire NFL.

Diddy tweeted that he has always dreamed owning an NFL team, but now he dreams of owning all 32.

“A league where you can be yourself,” he tweeted. “Have a retirement plan. Have freedom to be a great human and protest for your people without being demonized for your beliefs as a KING!! NEW DREAM ALERT!!!!”

According to CBS Sports, Diddy is worth about $820 million, the average NFL team is worth about $2.5 billion.

