Shooting just south of Power and Light District has KCMO police searching for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City, Mo., police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning just south of the Power and Light District.

It happened near Truman and McGee around 2:05 a.m. in the parking lot of Temptations.

Police say one person was shot in the leg, the bullet may have hit an artery, so they were taken to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, so investigators are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.