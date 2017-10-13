With the help of Overland Park police, Blue Valley West teen gets boy to agree to go to homecoming with her

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park police officer recently took a quick break from fighting crime to help put a smile on the face of a local high school student.

An officer agreed to help Audrey Glander ask Aidan Grams to homecoming. The two are both students in the Blue Valley West High School.

Police say Aidan, “without a doubt, loves the police.”

Audrey popped the question outside of Aidan’s house while the lights on the patrol car flashed. She held up a poster that said, “Put your hands up, you’re going to homecoming.”

Police say Audrey and her friend Cameron Cowen set up the homecoming proposal.

“They did an excellent job making this an unforgettable event for Aidan. We very proud of them!” police said.

This is cool! Keep the positives vibes going. pic.twitter.com/fGg6H8R8Id — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) October 12, 2017