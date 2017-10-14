× Joe’s Weather Blog: Severe storm chances…then a brief chill (SAT-10/14)

Good morning…certainly some changeable weather is on tap for the region over the next 24 hours…as a stationary front will start dropping southwards into the region later today and allow cooler weather to move into the area for Sunday into Monday. Beyond that temperatures will start to warm back up again. The more immediate issue is the potential for stronger to potentially severe thunderstorms in the region later today and this evening. Certainly not set in stone but the opportunity may develop as we should get more unstable later today.

Forecast:

Today: Clouds and occasional showers/storms. No severe weather is expected this morning into early this afternoon. After that the risk of severe storms may increase…but there will be caveats as I’ll write about in the discussion part of the blog. Highs today should get well into the 70s from KC southwards and it should be much cooler farther north (of the stationary front).

Tonight: Evening storms are likely then turning cooler with lows in the 40s

Sunday: Breezy and cool with highs near 60°

Monday: Chilly morning, including maybe some frost in the region, especially northern MO. Highs in the 60s

Discussion:

Sort of a strange severe weather set-up in my opinion locally. We we get this far into the year…you need all the heating you can get to create the typical severe weather scenarios that we’re accustomed to in this part of the country. If you look outside then you can tell that something isn’t quite right (yet). A lot of clouds and even some showers continue in the area. Here is a look at radar this morning…

The surface map shows the front dangling just north of of the KC metro area this morning…it drifted south yesterday evening…then drifted back north of KCI just before daybreak. Most of the rain has been north of the I-70 corridor so far. As a matter of fact some areas in Northern MO have already had over 1″ of rain.

So today we’ll be watching several things…1) how does the rain that’s out there now alter things this afternoon…2) as a result how unstable do we end up getting today…3) when does a new line of storms (the ones that may be severe) actually develop and where does this occur

The satellite picture, at least at 10AM this morning…shows A LOT of cloud cover out there…that needs to change as the day moves along for us to get more and more unstable.

It MAY happen but I’m not totally convinced. IF we don’t get as unstable as the models think…my thoughts are that we’d still get a line of storms come through this evening but the severe weather might not be that pronounced. This will be something you can monitor on your own…keep an eye to the sky this afternoon and see how things go with the clouds. The more sun we get…the hotter we get…the more unstable we get.

We certainly have the conditions coming together at the surface, including a nice fetch of southerly flow bringing in thicker moisture…

The contours highlighted in green show the dew points…65+ is pretty muggy and 70+ are down towards the Red River of TX/OK.

The air temperatures are shown in blue are cooler towards the north of the frontal zone. Notice up towards the I-80 corridor (NE/IA) that’s it’s 15-25° cooler up there. That’s the air coming our way later tonight into Sunday and Monday AM.

The SPC is obviously watching this region…

Again I’m more concerned about how unstable we’ll actually be later today as opposed to what the models “think” we’ll be later today. IF we have severe weather…the main threat may be gustier winds from any storms. Aloft the winds are going to be between 50-60 MPH above 10,000 feet so IF any of that can work down towards the ground we may be able to get some 60 MPH gusts…in addition the storms will be flying towards the ENE at close to 40-50 MPH it appears so whatever happens won’t last too long.

The main timing seems to be roughly from 6PM>11PM in the KC area. I’ll add in the short term HRRR model that should auto-update for you as the day moves along so you can check back. Again this model LOVES to create instability and storms (sometimes too much of both). It thinks we’ll be in the middle 80s today…which could happen BUT we have to get more sunshine for that to be realistic.

Another thing worth watching, assuming there is a somewhat organized line of storms moving through the viewing area this evening is areas towards the east and SE of KC proper. Sometimes after sunset there is a tendency for the storms to show a bit more tornadic tendency. These are typically not the bigger tornadoes that are more common in the Plains but the shorter-lived ones that are tougher to warn for in most cases. They can form along the leading edge of the line of storms moving through. So for areas towards the SE of KC…be alert to that potential. Areas from Pleasanton>Warrensburg>Sedalia and eastwards and southeastwards should be aware of this potential (along with an enhanced risk of gustier winds from the storms).

Whatever rains we get today/this evening will have to do us for about a week (or longer)…not much else is expected around here for awhile.

Regardless of how this whole thing plays out…certainly cooler weather will be moving into the region Sunday into Monday. There will be the risk of some frost, especially in N MO and NE KS on Monday morning. Our winds will be switching towards the SW early Monday so I’m not sure how widespread the frost may be.

After Monday morning, next week overall looks mild then we should see chillier trends at some point the following week.

Our feature photo comes from Starfire Sue…always watching the weather out towards Basehor, KS.

MB will keep you updated this afternoon/tonight on FOX 4 KC!

Joe