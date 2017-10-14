Metro residents already going to work cleaning up after storm

Tap to watch on Facebook.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After severe weather moved through the metro area, we are already seeing some of the scope of the damage.

Residents have been sending in photos of downed power lines and broken tree limbs, while thousands experience power outages.

Around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Kansas City Power & Light showed more than 23,000 without power.

Check KCP&L’s interative Outage Map for more information.

FOX 4’s Molly Balkenbush went to one Kansas City neighborhood near 44th and Brighton, where residents were already revving up their chainsaws getting to work cleaning up downed tree limbs.

Branches could be see on the roofs of several homes, and one truck could barely be seen under all the broken limbs.

One Facebook user in North Kansas City sent us images of a massive tree uprooted and laying across a home.

The storm knocked over the iconic T. Rex in front of Worlds of Fun. The park had to close earlier Saturday as the storm moved into the area.