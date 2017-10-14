Pigskin production team creates quality highlights enjoyed by Platte County Pirate faithful

Once the video comes out of Valentine's camera, the real work begins. It takes hours of eye-bugging work with computerized video editing software to create highlight videos -- football plays delicately edited and set to music -- which the PCHS team gets to enjoy at no cost.

"It's really cool experience. It allows me to get some cool cinematic shots of the game. It gives a really cool viewing experience for people when they go back and watch the game," Valentine told FOX 4 News on Thursday.

"When you're recording a football team, you really get to focus on each player. You start to get a bond with the actual football team," John Taylor, a PCHS senior who works as a Valentino Productions cinematographer, said.

Expectations are high each week, as players and coaches look forward to seeing the images Wes and his crew mix together for the Pirate faithful.

"We enjoy it," Bill Utz, Pirates head coach, said. "It's part of our pregame ritual to watch the highlight tape from the week before. The kids look forward to it. They look for it on Twitter. If it's not dropped at the right time, I get asked about it."

"It brings out the best. You see yourself making plays. You see your teammates making plays. It gets you excited and makes you want to go do it again," Dakota Schmidt, Pirates linebacker, said.

"A lot of them get excited about these videos. That's my main goal in making these videos. Hopefully the players enjoy them, and they get pumped up by them," Valentine said.

While Valentine doesn't make money from his work with the football team, he says he's parlayed this experience into a video editing job at his church, and he's considering a career in filmmaking.

Valentino Productions crews were on the sidelines on Friday night, as the Pirates (7-2) slipped in their annual rivalry game against Kearney. The Bulldogs (7-2) won an overtime thriller 38-31 against Platte County.

Check out Valentino Productions' work at their YouTube page.