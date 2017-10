KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for numerous counties in the Kansas City metro area, as thunderstorms move across the area.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri until 1 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/NfBqMZsR2T — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) October 14, 2017

FOX 4 Weather Team is monitoring this weather system and will be providing updates throughout the night Saturday. Check back at fox4kc.com and our FOX 4 App.

The weather system brings with it the potential for damaging winds and large hail.