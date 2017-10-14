Storm topples iconic T. Rex at Worlds of Fun; park closes early Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun amusement park closed early Saturday as severe weather moved through the area, taking down trees, power lines, and even the park’s iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex figure.

The large T. Rex that stands at the front of the park near the park sign was knocked over Saturday evening. It was too dark to tell the full extent of the damage.

FOX 4’s Shayla Patrick went to the site to check out the damage, where park goers told her that they had to take cover in park restaurants or public restrooms as the storm hit.

Worlds of Fun is closing for the evening. We will not be open for Halloween Haunt. — Worlds of Fun (@worldsoffun) October 14, 2017

Fallen tree limbs could be seen inside the park, but the full extent of the damage will not be known until Sunday morning.

A park representative told FOX 4 they will decide Sunday morning whether or not they will be open for business.