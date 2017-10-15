Buttercup Squash Cookies recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Buttercup Squash Cookies

Makes 25 cookies (serving size 1 cookie)

¾ cup firmly packed brown sugar

¼ cup softened margarine

¾ cup mashed, cooked squash

1 egg

1 ¼ cups flour

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp cinnamon

1/8 tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp salt

Low fat cooking spray

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream sugar and margarine at medium speed until light and fluffy. Add mashed squash and egg; beat well. In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Add dry ingredients to squash mixture and mix well. Drop (2 inches apart) by heaping tablespoons on to cookie sheets with non-stick spray applied. Bake at 350 for 10-15 minutes or until lightly browned and set. Makes 20-25 cake-like cookies. You can also pour the batter into a 12x18 cookie sheet with sides with non-stick spray applied and bake as a bar cookie. It should take about 15-18 minutes to bake this way.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 57; Carbohydrates 8g; Fiber 1g; Fat 2g; Cholesterol 25mg; Protein 1 g; Sodium, 41mg

Source: Adapted from the Snap-Ed Connection-recipe finder