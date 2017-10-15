More actresses step forward against Harvey Weinstein as Hollywood’s ‘open secret’ comes out

Actress Alyssa Milano is getting thousands of responses on Twitter to her request that people reply to her on the social network with “me too” if they have been sexually harassed or assaulted.

Milano, 44, received “me, too” responses from “Will and Grace” star Debra Messing and Anna Paquin, the Oscar-winning actress from New Zealand.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Milano says on her Twitter account that she got the idea from a friend. Milano says her friend told her such a tweet “might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

In another tweet that links to a blog post, Milano, who was one of the stars of the long-running sitcom “Who’s the Boss,” writes the following about film producer Harvey Weinstein: “While I am sickened and angered over the disturbing accusations of Weinstein’s sexual predation and abuse of power, I’m happy – ecstatic even – that it has opened up a dialogue around the continued sexual harassment, objectification and degradation of women. ”

As the mountain of evidence continues to grow around Weinstein, video clips are surfacing from years past showing that Weinstein’s reputation was something of an open secret inside Hollywood.

In one particularly overt reference, musician and actress Courtney Love is seen in a clip from 2005 warning young actresses to stay away from Weinstein.

.@Courtney Love's advice in 2005: "If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a party at the Four Seasons, don't go." pic.twitter.com/I1Zq0WvVNM — HannahJane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) October 14, 2017

“If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons, don’t go,” Love says when asked if she has advice for “a young girl moving to Hollywood.”

After clip resurfaced on social media, Love tweeted Saturday that she was “eternally banned” by powerful Hollywood talent agency CAA for speaking out.

Although I wasn't one of his victims, I was eternally banned by CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein #rape https://t.co/8giwNkrC5t — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) October 14, 2017

In 2013, Seth McFarlane took a shot at Weinstein while hosting the Oscars. After announcing a group of actresses nominated for an Academy Award, McFarlane said, “Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.”

McFarlane later tweeted some backstory to the joke, saying that it “came from a place of loathing and anger.”

A clip from a 2012 episode of NBC’s “30 Rock” includes a jab at Weinstein.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron says that he wants to revoke Harvey Weinstein’s Legion of Honor award over the multiple accusations of sexual assault and harassment against the Hollywood titan.

Macron said in a national television interview on Sunday that he has “started the procedures” for such a removal.

Weinstein was given the prestigious French award in 2012 by then-President Nicolas Sarkozy after the French film “The Artist” won multiple Oscars. Weinstein’s company produced the film.

Macron also says he wants to speed up the legal procedures for investigating and prosecuting sexual harassment to encourage more women to come forward. French actresses are among those who have accused Weinstein of sexual wrongdoing.