Officer fires at suspect attempting to strike him with car in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting from overnight. This latest violence has some families questioning if they feel comfortable visiting the area after day.

Police say a driver tried to hit a KCPD officer near Pennsylvania and Westport, around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning. The officer was not injured, but did fire his weapon at the suspect.

Several Westport visitors said they no longer visit the area after dark.

"It just seems like it is become a weekly event. I wasn't necessarily surprised but I was upset about it because it is getting old," said visitor Paige Turner.

Now some in the area are asking for changes, including closing off long stretches of Pennsylvania Avenue and Westport Road by making them privatized with metal detectors from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.