Two shot, one killed near 11th & Ewing early Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in KCMO Sunday morning.

Just 5 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near 11th and Ewing. Upon arrival, officers located 2 two individuals shot at a residence. One victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, the second victim, described as a white male, was declared deceased by KCFD personnel at the scene.

If anyone has information on this incident they are urged to call the TIPS hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477).