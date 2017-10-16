Autumn weather in Kansas City: Ample sunshine!

Skies are clear and Monday morning started off cold. Later in the day, we'll see highs recovering into the upper 60s with ample sunshine in the forecast. The week ahead will feature a lot of sunshine, highs returning to the 70s and dry conditions. We'll get into the upper 70s by Saturday before the next cold front arrives. Our next chance for rain returns with a front in the evening and will cool us down into Sunday once the rain ends. Highs will return to the upper 60s with morning lows in the 40s for early next week.

Watch the forecast here to see what the week ahead has in store for you: