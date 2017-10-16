Mesner Puppet Theater’s hand, rod, shadow and body puppets bring prehistoric tale to life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For 30 years the Mesner Puppet Theater, 4949 Cherry, has educated audiences while also entertaining them.

The latest show, 'The Dinosaur Show' runs through the end of the week.

The puppets and scenery are all designed in-house.

Mike Horner, artistic director, has played with puppets since he was three.

"I love making things and making puppets," he said. "Part of our work is play and some hard work but we have to remember that it's fun and to engage in that fun so we just have to remember it is play."

Click here for tickets.