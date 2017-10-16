Metro residents still picking up mess left behind by weekend storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Big storms over the weekend caused some serious damage to many homes and yards across the metro.

In an area in the Northland near Choteau and Parvin Road, many homeowners are left wondering why the city won't help them remove the debris.

“My guy who does my yardwork for me actually called me and was like 'have you seen what happened yet?' And I came over and he said, `it`s awful,`” said Lisa Sumonja.

Sumonja came home from her sister's house after the storms Saturday evening to a giant mess.

“I was heartbroken, because like it said this was a big selling point on the house, with the big trees, and to lose these was just heartbreaking,” Sumonja added.

She had just paid to get other limbs and debris cleaned up from a storm over the summer, trying to get her lawn back to normal again. Now, she's starting all over.

“The last time there were storms that went through here, Johnson County, everywhere, the city, as far as I know, if you dragged it out to the curb, they came through and picked it up for free to help people because there was such significant damage,” Sumonja said.

“I don`t know if it`s because it was a smaller area that was hit this time, or if it wasn`t so widespread, or what, but they said they can`t help us.”

Sumonja says the city told people in her neighborhood their curbside pickup was coming up next month. They're allowed up to 20 bags or bundles of branches, and can put it out the second week of November -- which is a long time to wait.

“Our other option is to drive it to the local drop offs, and they charge you a dollar per bag, or 15 dollars a truckload, I think, but I don`t have a truck,” Sumonja said.

In a statement from the city -- the city is not allowed to go onto private property to clean up anything, this applies to many situations beyond storm damage. Trees on private property are the responsibility of the property owner.

“A lot of us in this neighborhood don`t make a ton of money, and so it`s expensive to be hauling all this stuff, and I`m already looking to have to pay to get these big stumps removed, and so it would be nice if they could help us with the little stuff, it`s not our normal yard waste,” said Sumonja.

More information from the city:

The City is not allowed to go onto private property to clean up anything, this applies to many situations beyond storm damage. Trees on private property are the responsibility of the property owner.

However, the city has several ways to help residents with storm cleanup.

It operates leaf and brush drop-off sites, and they are open six days a week. They are free to Kansas City, Mo., residents on Saturday’s with identification.

Drop-off site locations:

11660 N. Main Street (NE corner of Northeast Cookingham Drive and North Main Street)

• Open Monday through Saturday

• Free for KCMO residents on Saturday

• Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. mid March through mid January

• Sites closed on Saturdays January 15-March 16. Open during the week for a fee.

• Summer Holiday Schedule: Memorial Day– open Saturday, May 27, closed Monday, May 29 Independence Day– open Saturday, July 1, closed Tuesday, July 4 Labor Day– open Saturday, Sept. 2, closed Monday, Sept. 4

• Site is also closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23-24 for Thanksgiving; Dec. 24 – 26; and Dec. 31 – Jan. 1

• Landscape mulch available in multiple colors

• Compost and topsoil available

• Leaves do not need to be sacked

• Brush does not need to be bundled

• Plastic bags and tree stumps are prohibited

Fall’s curbside collection schedule:

Residents who live in NORTH Kansas City (from the Missouri River, north to the city limit) will receive curbside leaf and brush collection from November 13th – 17th and from December 11th – 15th.

Curbside collection will take place on your regularly-scheduled trash day.

Residents who live in CENTRAL Kansas City (from the Missouri River, south to 63rd Street, but not including residents who live east of Blue Ridge Cutoff) will receive curbside leaf and brush collection from October 30th – November 3rd and from December 4th – December 8th.

Curbside collection will take place on your regularly-scheduled trash day.

Residents who live in SOUTH Kansas City (from 63rd Street, south to the city limit, as well as all residents who live east of Blue Ridge Cutoff) will receive curbside leaf and brush collection from October 23rd – 27th and from November 27th – December 1st.

Curbside collection will take place on your regularly-scheduled trash day.