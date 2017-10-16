× Missouri authorities searching for murder suspect, kidnapping suspect who escaped from jail

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped Sunday from the Pemiscot County jail.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Monday that 27-year-old William J. Carter is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his estranged wife and a man.

The other escaped inmate is 41-year-old Joseph P. Latamondeer. He is charged in connection to a domestic assault and kidnapping case.

Police say the men should be considered dangerous.

They reportedly escaped through an air duct and then jumped a fence at the Pemiscot County Justice Center in Caruthersville.

The men were last seen running toward the Mississippi River.