New parking signs aim to keep reserved spots open for those who need them

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There are some new parking signs popping up in the metro. The driving force behind them is a little girl.

She hopes hearing her story will make a difference for other kids like her.

FOX 4's Kerri Stowell was live at Shoal Creek Elementary school with more.

Catie is a Variety KC kid, and the inspiration behind the effort.

The Liberty School District is the latest organization to post the new parking signs.

They're designed to make drivers think twice before taking a spot intended for someone who truly needs it.

The signs feature local Variety kids and say, "Think of me. Keep it free."

Other organizations who have posted the signs report less abuse of the reserved spots, and local police departments report less tickets being issued.

Catie's mother says they came up with the parking signs after noticing a need.

"Years ago, we happened to notice that there was a trend, where people were parking in disabled spots. You know, as a parent of a child with special needs, you don't want to use that spot, but it's a necessity. You'd much rather park at the other end of the parking lot and walk," saod Cathleen Flournoy, Catie's mother.

The students who helped post the signs moved on to three more parking lots in the Liberty School District. More signs are expected to come.