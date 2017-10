INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Independence on Saturday.

Police said a 44-year-old man was crossing US 40-Highway southbound near 36th Street around 7:40 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The crash is still under investigation. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.