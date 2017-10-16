Reward offered to help police find ‘random’ shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A grieving family makes a public plea for someone to help them find the man who's charged with killing their daughter, in what police are calling a random shooting.

"There's no such thing as the wrong place at the wrong time," said Michael Addison, the victim's father. "She didn't deserve this."

Police believe it could have happened to any driver on the street.

In April, a man in a car shot and killed Isabell Addison, 18, as she sat behind the wheel of her own car at a red light.

The homicide happened at Blue Parkway and Cleveland Avenue.

Isabell Addison graduated from Job Corps at 16 and worked as a certified nursing assistant. She had just moved in her own apartment with dreams of becoming a registered nurse.

But detectives say 19-year-old Anton Hunter destroyed those aspirations when he fired the shots that took Addison's life.

Police say there is no known connection between Hunter and Addison. Detectives say he was in a car that pulled up next to Addison at about 9 p.m. April 30, and opened fire for no apparent reason.

According to court documents, a witness identified hunter as the shooter, but since he was charged last month, police haven't been able to find him.

"We need the public’s help," Michael Addison said. "We need you guys’ help help. Please help us. Violence has to stop. It was senseless. Isabell had no clue who these people, who the suspect was. It was a random shooting. So please, family of the suspect, please turn yourself in."

Bullets hit Isabell in her jaw and in her chest killing her.

According to court documents, Hunter's girlfriend, who was driving the second car, told detectives that the couple had an argument over french fires, but she could not explain why the shooting happened.

Police and relatives are hoping someone will provide information on Hunter's whereabouts that will bring him to justice for the crime.

Up to a $2,000 reward is available for information in the case. If you can help detectives call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.