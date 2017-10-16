Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

School board member resigns after calling African-American board members ‘darkies’ in email

Posted 12:26 pm, October 16, 2017, by , Updated at 12:28PM, October 16, 2017

Credit: Getty

FLORENCE, S.C. — A former school board member in South Carolina has apologized for sending an email where he called African-American board members “darkies.”

But one black Florence School District One member says that is not enough and he wants a state and federal investigation into possible discrimination.

Glenn Odom sent the email to a district employee in August asking for a ride and also asking her not to “send it to the darkies.”

Odom resigned Oct. 2, and the Morning News of Florence reported he apologized during a prayer gathering Friday, saying he was brought up to respect all people.

Pipkins

Board member Alexis Pipkins Sr. is still upset. He says African-American board members weren’t told about the email for a month and that’s why he wants the district’s emails reviewed.

Odom said he is remorseful, sad and apologetic.

 “I was brought up to respect people, to respect all people,” Odom told SC Now.

Information from: Morning News, http://www.scnow.com

Odom said he is remorseful, sad and apologetic.