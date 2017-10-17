× After almost 2 months, 3 Tonganoxie sisters located; man with them will not face charges

TONGANOXIE, Kan. — Kansas City police confirmed on Tuesday that they were releasing a man they were holding on suspicion he may have been involved in the disappearance of three girls, after the girls were located and determined to be safe early Tuesday morning.

It was initially reported that the sisters- 15, 14, and 12-years old ran away from their foster home in Tonganoxie on August 26, 2017.

Kansas City Police spokesperson Darrin Snapp says that at about 1:00 a.m., Tuesday Tonganoxie Police asked them to go to a house on Kansas City’s eastside, after they’d received a tip that the sisters were in the house with Rigoberto Reyes Rangel, 48. also known as Rico Rangel. Rangel is their mom’s ex-boyfriend.

When police arrived, they found Rangel with the girls. According to police, the girls told Rico Rangel that they were being abused by their foster parents, so he took them from the foster home.

Tonganoxie Police asked Kansas City, Mo., Police to hold Rangel, but about five hours later, they said they were not going to file charges against him.