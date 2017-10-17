Donors help shelters get new bedding for animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dogs and cats in shelters around Kansas will now receive free bedding thanks to local donations.

Scott Poore with Adopt Don't Shop KC said they already raised over $11,000 dollars to bring more than 4,000 beds to area shelters.

"This is about the entire community and everyone who stepped forward to not only share the story and donate towards the story, but everyone is helping in their own way and none of this would be possible without a group effort," said Poore.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for anyone who would like to donate.