Pedestrian killed on 215th Street between Switzer & Antioch

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a scene at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 9500 block of 215th Street, between Switzer and Antioch Road. An investigation determined the driver of a pickup truck heading westbound swerved onto the shoulder to avoid a parked vehicle and struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was killed at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation.