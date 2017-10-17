Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Pedestrian killed on 215th Street between Switzer & Antioch

Posted 3:47 pm, October 17, 2017, by , Updated at 03:46PM, October 17, 2017

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a scene at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 9500 block of 215th Street, between Switzer and Antioch Road. An investigation determined the driver of a pickup truck heading westbound swerved onto the shoulder to avoid a parked vehicle and struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was killed at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation.