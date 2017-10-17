× Plans moving forward for new elementary school in Lenexa

OLATHE, Kan. — The number of families moving into the Olathe School District continues to explode and because of that, plans are moving forward to build another elementary school.

The next one is planned for Lenexa, where the Olathe School District bleeds into a small part of Lenexa. If the new elementary school is approved, it would be built just north of Prairie Star Parkway at 97th and Gleason.

District leaders hope to have the elementary school built and open by the fall of 2019. The Lenexa City Council is expected to approve a permanent special use permit Tuesday night, which will allow the Olathe School District to move forward with building the new school.

Officials say the school is needed because they are nearing capacity at many of their schools in this part of the city. Over the past decade, the Olathe School District has struggled to keep up with the rising number of kids moving into the district. Hundreds of new homes are being built in western Lenexa and western Olathe. to keep up, the district built Olathe West High School. They are also building a new middle school in northwest Olathe to alleviate the growing population at two nearby middle schools.