Three struck, one critically injured in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting where three people were wounded, one of them has life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Denver, which is a couple of blocks north of Independence Avenue, and a couple blocks south of Budd Park. Police haven’t said whether anyone is in custody or given a suspect description.

FOX 4’s Melissa Stern reports that a large scene is taped off and this is believed to be a drive-by shooting, several houses were hit. Police say they’ll be in the neighborhood for several more hours.

