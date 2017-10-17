Two arrested, charged in triple murder shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Two men, ages 19 and 22, are in custody Tuesday morning, accused in the shooting that killed three people two Sundays ago in a popular area in Lawrence known for shopping and nightlife.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. Police heard gunshots from the police department, which is less than a block away from the shooting scene at 11th and Massachusetts. When they arrived moments later, they found five people hit by gunfire. Three died.

Ahmad Malik Rayton, 22, of Topeka, Kansas, is charged with 2nd degree murder and armed criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. Dominique Jaquez McMillon, 19, also of Topeka is charged with aggravated assault and battery.

Leah Brown, 22, of Shawnee was killed. The other victims killed are 20-year-old Colwin Lynn Henderson of Topeka; and 24-year-old Tremel Dupree Dean, also of Topeka.

“It’s sad that everywhere you turn everyone is carrying a gun at people just aren’t safe anymore,” said Gretchen Brown, the mother of 22-year-old Leah Brown of Shawnee, after the shooting.

A 28-year-old Topeka man was treated and released for his injuries, and a 19-year-old Topeka man was also hit but expected to recover.

“We do not believe this is a random act of violence. In fact, we believe it stemmed from a physical altercation just before,” Captain Brixius said at the time of the shooting.

Police confirmed that none of the shooting victims are KU students.

Police requested anyone with any photos, videos, or any information to contact Lawrence Police, Crimestoppers, police say they’ve also been taking information through their social media accounts.

Douglas County Crimestoppers — (785) 843-TIPS

Douglas County Dispatch (785) 832-7509

FOX 4’s Kathy Quinn was live in Lawrence Tuesday morning and talked to a woman who just heard the news of the arrests. Watch that interview in the video player below. The woman was on Mass Street that night. She had just left a bar with friends, heard the gunshots and saw people fall.

“This is actually my first time back on Mass, two weeks ago since the shooting, and it hasn’t been easy being on Mass since then,” the woman said.

“At first I heard that there was nobody in custody and nobody was caught. You know you saw people, bodies drop and it wasn’t an easy sight,” she said. “I had to walk back to my place so it’s a relief knowing that there’s people that are suspects and that are caught.”

A memorial has been placed at the intersection to honor the innocent victims.



