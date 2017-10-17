Which city will win Amazon? Deadline draws near for final bids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The deadline for cities to turn in their final bids to become the site of a second headquarters for online retail giant Amazon is Thursday, Oct. 19.

The announcement sent cities around the country clamoring for the chance to bring jobs and other economic development to their locations.

Officials in Stonecrest, Georgia, have proposed changing their city's name to 'Amazon.' Birmingham, Alabama, constructed and placed large Amazon boxes all around the city.

And of course, Mayor Sly James pulled his own stunt last Wednesday- the 'KC 5 Stars' program, an online campaign to attract the retail giant as the company looks for a city to establish its second headquarters.

“Mayor Sly James, known for his social media savvy, recently purchased 1,000 items on Amazon.com. But here’s the kicker: within each product review, Mayor James tells Kansas City’s story, using a stat, fact or story about his city,” the mayor’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

About 100 cities across North America are trying to get in on the gig.

Business Insider says the following cities are participating in the bidding process:

Chicago, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Toronto, San Diego, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Boston, Columbus, Detroit, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Vancouver, Washington D.C., Memphis, Nashville, Buffalo, St. Louis, Sacramento, Virginia Beach, Portland, Oregon, Edmonton, Los Angeles, Calgary, Arlington County, Virginia, Milwaukee, New York, Las Vegas, Ottawa, San Jose, San Antonio, London, Ontario, Wilmington, Delaware, Birmingham, Alabama, Rhode Island, Kentucky, Hartford, Connecticut, Houston, Albany, N.Y., Rochester, N.Y., Cincinnati, Oakland, Austin, Tampa, Salt Lake City, Tuscon, Oak Brook, Illinois, Gary, Indiana, Atlantic City, Newark, Bayonne, N.J.

See the mayor’s reviews at KC5Stars.com.